Rev. J. C. Hall 92, passed away December 8, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. He was born on September 24, 1927, to Will and Mary Elizabeth Crossen Hall in Hell Creek, Mississippi. He was founder of Christ Temple Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in 1970. He has served as Pastor or Senior Pastor for 49 years. Services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Christ Temple Apostlic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Walnut, MS with Rev. William Kirkman, Rev. Charles Copper and Scott Pulliam officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 5:00 PM and continue until service time at 1:00 PM on December 10, 2019, at the church. Rev. J. C. is survived by two sons: Rev. Wade Hall and wife, Judy of Toone, TN, Rev. Clay Hall and wife, Pam of Walnut, MS; one brother-in-law: Rev. Omega Hall of Blue Mountain, MS; two sisters -in-law: Joyce Hall of Ripley, MS, Jean Hall of Blue Mountain, MS; seven grandchildren: Mitzi Phelan and husband, Josh of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Roxann Ashworth and husband, Matthew of Sanford, North Carolina, Mary Hall of Toone, TN, Anna Wilbanks of Walnut, MS, Rachel Wilbanks and husband, James of Walnut, MS, Trevor Hall of Walnut, MS, Jamie Rutherford and wife, Heide of Walnut, MS; eight great-grandchildren: Drake and Asher Phelan of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Belle Wilbanks of Walnut, MS, Clay-Wess and Callie-Anne Wilbanks of Walnut, MS, Abigayle, Isabelle and Elijah Rutherford of Walnut, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Gladys Hall, three brothers, Earl, Bill, Kevin Hall; one great-granddaughter: Sophia Pearl Ashworth. Pallbearers will be Allan Wilbanks, Roger Clifton, Manse Pulliam, John Casner, Keith Wells, Steve Null, Preston Null, Russell Wells. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Gay, Ricky Pittman, Paulie Wilbanks, Hugh Wilbanks, Arthur Walker, John Stanley, Tiny Young. Expressions of sympathy, for the Hall family, may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
