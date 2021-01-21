Rhonda P. Hall, ran into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness at the age of 59, surrounded by her family. A Tupelo native, she was born November 28, 1961 to John Delton Presley and Annie Cloyd Presley. In 1979, she graduated from Tupelo High School and for over 15 years, she was a dedicated employee in the accounting department of Lane Furniture where she met many lifelong friends. She married the love of her life, Alan Hall, on April 11, 1984 and they shared 35 wonderful years together. Rhonda's faith defined her. She was a God fearing woman, whose commitment to the church was a priority. She was a faithful member of NorthStar Church and loyal member of the Emmaus Community. For several years, she supported her husband's church as a pastor's wife. In her free time she spoiled her grandbabies, and she also liked Bible journaling and adult coloring books. She could always be found with a smile on her face and demonstrating her love for everyone around her. Her greatest joy in life was being the mother of Dallas and Chasity and then becoming a grandmother. Her grandchildren affectionately called her "Grammie". She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Alan Hall of Saltillo; two children, Dallas Hall and Chasity Hall (Joe) of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Jacob Hall, Minnie-Lee Hall, Jackson Hall, and Mamie-Ann Hall; three sisters, Sybil Clark of French Camp, Diane Yant of Nettleton, and Sandy Zimmerman of Texas; and her mother-in-law, Ann Hall of Tupelo. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Sales Presley; two sisters, Doris Willis and Barbara Sue Presley. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo Graveside services honoring Rhonda's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Priceville Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Bishop officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. In accordance with the CDC recommendation, please wear a mask and social distance during visitation and services. The service will be recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.