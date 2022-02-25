James Roy Hall, 89, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at New Albany Health and Rehab. He was born August 11, 1932 in Martintown to Charlie Humphreys Hall and Willie Mae Traynom Hall. He was retired, but had formerly worked at Union Lumber Company, before he and his wife owned and operated Martintown Grocery. He was a member of Ingomar United Methodist Church, where he had taught Sunday School. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and quail hunting. At one time, he raised quail. Funeral services will be at 3:00p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Ingomar United Methodist Church with Rev. Morgan Spencer officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by two daughters, Beth Dobbs (Ronald) of Ripley, MS and Deb Everitt (Mark) of New Albany; one son, Mike Hall (Brenda) of New Albany; three grandchildren, Jessica Dobbs, Dexter Everitt (Hannah) and Whit Everitt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances Ruth Duncan Hall; six sisters, Grace Hall, Kathleen Knott, Ernestine McCowan, Virginia Farris, Katye Snipes and Lois Taylor; and three brothers, Paul Houston Hall, John Wayne "Buddy" Hall and Bobby Dean Hall. Pallbearers will be Colt Doom, Justin Hall, Ronnie Hall, Ronald Dobbs, Mark Everitt and Whit Everitt. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Sunday School Class of Ingomar United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
