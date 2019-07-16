Ruby Nell Timmons Hall, 84, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1935, in Saltillo to Sam and Myrtle Gibson Timmons and grew up in the Birmingham Ridge Community. She married Carlton E. Hall on July 11, 1954. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary July 11, 2019. She was a member of Parks Baptist Church. She was a retired factory worker. She loved her Lord and her family and always had a heart of love and giving for others. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Scott Duley and Bro. Frank Wilder officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Carlton Hall; 2 daughters: Nellie Tate (Curtis) of Saltillo and Tammie Stevens of New Albany; 2 sons: Steve Hall (Connie) and Scotty Hall, both of Blue Springs; a daughter-in-law: Margaret Hall of Blue Springs; 11 grandchildren: Jesse Hall (Paula) and Amanda Thomas (Eddie), both of Blue Springs, Rhonda Pate (Jeremy) of Saltillo, Logan Tate (Heather) of Guntown, Kelly Stevens of New Albany, Aaron Hall, Stephen Hall, Lena Hall, Allie Hall, Anna Hall, and Wesley Hall, all of Blue Springs; 8 great-grandchildren: Gavin and Caden Hall and Sam and Carson Thomas of Blue Springs, Rain Judson and Corey Pate of Saltillo, and London and Christian Tate of Guntown; 4 sisters: Patsy Wilkerson of Ripley, and Doris Wilber, Shirley Berguson, and Mary Evans (Robert) of the Birmingham Ridge Community; and 1 brother: Donnie Timmons (Diane) of Eggville, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son: Kenneth Hall; 1 grandson: Kurt Stevens; 1 brother: Gerald Timmons; and 1 sister: Pauline Smith. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at United. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
