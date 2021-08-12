Tadarrell Devonte' Hall also known as "TD" was born May 1, 1993 to Katrina Pruitt and Darrell Hall. On July 24, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS; he departed this life unexpectedly. He was an avid video game player, very fashionable, young gentleman. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was employed at Homestretch in Nettleton. Services will be on Saturday August 14, 2021 at 2pm at Community Funeral Directors Chapel in Okolona 30174 HWY 41 Okolona MS 38860. Visitation will be today from 4 pm to 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton. Although he is absent from our sights but NEVER parting from our hearts, he will be cherished by many. He leaves behind his loving mother, Katrina Pruitt of Smyrna, Georgia, his father Darrell Hall of Baldwyn, MS. His daughter; Rhylee Hall of Okolona, MS. His three brothers; Eldridge Heard (Rachel) of Memphis, TN; Servantes Kelly (Mahogany) of Seattle, Washington, Rodarius Smith of Aberdeen, MS. His sister, Jasmine Hall of Fulton, MS. His grandmother, Brenda (Jimmy) Washington of Nettleton, MS, his grandfathers A.Z. Heard Sr. of Beloit, WI. & Sammy Hughes of Amory, MS. His aunts; Gilda Tubbs (James) of Wren, MS, Denice Hall of Tupelo, MS. His uncles; A.Z. Heard Jr. of Tupelo, MS, Kenny Braylock of Wren, MS; Curterra Heard (Nicole) of Douglasville, GA. His nephews, Caiden Kelly of Tupelo, MS, Servantes Kelly Jr. of Seattle, Washington, His niece, Aaliyah Heard of Calhoun City, MS, Dream Smith & Harleigh Young both of Aberdeen, MS. His special cousins, Brenna Belfor of Dallas, TX, Jaime Tubbs of Oxford, MS. A very, very special friend, Lexus Reed and her daughter, McKynlee Reed of Nettleton, MS and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, James Armer Braylock, his nephew, Mason Kelly.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.