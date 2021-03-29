Tammy Renae Lauderdale Hall, 51, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by her family after an extended battle with cancer. She was born December 7, 1969 in Tupelo to Charles and Linda Lauderdale. Tammy leaves behind a great legacy of love for others. She was a dedicated mother to her son and embraced every moment spent with him. She especially loved her role as "Tam Tam" to her beloved nieces and nephews. Tammy worked in the furniture industry at many different places, but her most favorite was redoing furniture with her sister for their business at the Sister Shack. Tammy is survived by her son, Hunter Hall (Caitlin Oakman); her mother, Linda Lauderdale, her sisters, Michelle Jones (Jeff), all of the Auburn Community, Dawn Baker (John) of Dorsey; nephews, Blake and Austin Jones of Mooreville; and a host of great nieces and nephews, friends, and other family. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Lauderdale. Visitation was 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of Tammy's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Gaye and Jason Stanford, Charlene and Mike Gannon, Leslie Phillips, Sonya Scott, Bridgette Seger, and Jacob Christian. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Encompass Hospice for the wonderful care Tammy was given during her illness. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
