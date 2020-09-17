PONTOTOC -- Wanda Plunkett Hall, 66, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2020, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, Sept, 19, 2020 at 4pm at Family Worship Center. Visitation will be on 3pm to service time at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com).

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.