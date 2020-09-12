Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.