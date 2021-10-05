William B. "Charles" Hall, 72, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Riverplace Nursing Center in Amory. He was born on November 28, 1948 in Monroe County to Jasper and Alice Moton Hall. He attended Greenwood Springs school and prior to his retirement, he worked for a number of years for Amory Garment Co. and he was also a roofer. He enjoyed traditional country music, cooking, and he was a great conversationalist. Crafty with his hands, he was a great mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Baker Cemetery in Greenwood Springs. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. He is survived by one son, William B. Hall, Jr. of Smithville; one daughter, Peggy Hall of Amory; two brothers, James Hall (Mary) of Amory and William Cleve Hall (Dorothy) of Nettleton; one sister, Linda Jean Palmer (Jr. Howard) of Fulton; 2 grandchildren, Joseph Chavis and Joshua Chavis; 6 great grandchildren, Jennifer Chavis, Destiny Chavis, Chloe Chavis, Noah Chavis, Cameron Chavis, and Kenley Rose Chavis; Wendy Grace, Scooter, Toda, and Petie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wayne, Fred, and Howard Hall; one granddaughter, Amanda Southard; one sister, Reba Colburn; and wife, Nellie Hall. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
