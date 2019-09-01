Willie "Donald" Hall, 64, passed away August 31, 2019, at his home in Falkner, MS. He was born on December 4, 1954, to Jimmy and Opal Hall in the Dry Creek Community of Tippah County, Mississippi. He was retired from BenchCraft Inc. and of the Baptist Faith. The family has chosen to have a memorial service at a later date. Donald is survived by two daughters: Donna Hall Davis (Thomas) of Falkner, MS, Heather Hall of Falkner, MS; one son: Donald "Wayne" Hall (Christy) of Walnut, MS; One brother: Jackie Hall (Vivian) of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Caitlyn Roberson, Tyler Hall, Weston Roberson, Haley Hall, Katie-Grace Davis, Chance Hall and one great-grandchild: Abigail Shields. He is also survived by the mother of his children: Linda Barnes of Spout Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers: Ray Hall, Rex Hall, Dale Hall and Wesley Hall. Expressions of sympathy, for the Hall family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
