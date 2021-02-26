Bobby Ray "Bob" Hallmark, 74, resident of the Ecru Community, passed away Monday evening, February 22, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Private Family Interment will be in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery near Wynne, AR. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Hallmark was born April 6, 1946 in Tulia, TX, the son of the late Andrew Franklin and Alice Seago Hallmark. His family moved to Eastland, Texas where he was raised and received his education in the Public School System. On July 20, 1966, he married his beloved wife, Regina Fawcett Hallmark who survives. A Christian, Mr. Hallmark proudly served his country in the United States Army stationed in Germany and was employed as a Railroad Roadmaster for the Union Pacific Railroad for 20 years before retiring. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, fishing and auctions. He will greatly missed. In addition to his wife of 54 years, survivors include three children, Deborah K. Hill of Keller, TX, David Ray Hallmark (Melissa) and Bobby D. Hallmark (Renee), both of Wynne, AR, one sister, Linda Porter of Eastland, TX, two brothers, Jim Hallmark of Eastland, TX and Jerry Hallmark of San Angelo, TX, eight grandchildren, Daniell Briley of Tuscola, TX, David Ray Jr. and Steven, both of Wynne, AR, Michael of Noble, OK, Skyla of Pontotoc, MS, Cheyenne of Shannon, MS, Stephanie and Hunter of Ecru, ten great granddaughters and one more on the way and three great grandsons. The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care honors Mr. Hallmark and all Veterans for their service to our country...,GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The staff of NEw Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hallmark family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.