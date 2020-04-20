Charlie Ruth Hallmark passed from this life into her eternal home early on the morning of April 20, 2020 at the Hallmark family farm in Eggville. Appropriately, her husband of 72 years, Carester Hallmark, was by her side. Born on February 28, 1930 to John and Nevada Webb of the Auburn community, Charlie Ruth graduated from Mooreville High School, where she played basketball. After graduating high school in 1947, she married Carester Hallmark of the Eggville community. They were blessed with over 72 years of marriage. Affectionately known as "Miss Charlie" or "Momaw" by her friends, neighbors and family, Charlie Ruth was a home maker and also assisted her husband in the family poultry business until she and Carester retired. An avid gardener, Miss Charlie loved to sew, especially the Easter dresses that her young great-grand daughters loved to wear. Miss Charlie enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family. But above all else, she loved the Lord and His Church. A longtime member of Eggville Church of Christ and later East Main Church of Christ, Miss Charlie's highest goal in life was to teach her children and grand children the way of the Lord and encourage them to be faithful to God. She believed, as the psalmist said, that "children are a heritage from the Lord" (Psalms 127). She is survived by her husband, Carester, and three children-Dennis Hallmark (wife Debbie), Diane Dickerson, and Jimmy Hallmark (wife Linda). In addition, Charlie Ruth was blessed to have six grandchildren-Chris Hallmark (Holly), Brent Hallmark (Codi), Greg Dickerson (Angel), Carmen Perkins (Morgan), Lisa Hubbard and Nicole Johnson; and 14 great grand children. Charlie Ruth was preceded in death by her parents as well as several siblings-Earnest Webb, BW Webb, Alice Lyle, Mildred Smith and Clara Mae Terry; a son-in-law, Gary Dickerson; and a special aunt, "Aunt Johnnie" Wood. Burial will be at Crossroads Christian Cemetery and there will be a private, family graveside service. Barry Kennedy will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bugg, Dudley Hallmark, Greg Dickerson, Morgan Perkins, Chris Hallmark and Brent Hallmark. Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of East Main Church of Christ. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
