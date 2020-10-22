Durell "Dude" Hallmark, 91, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born March 16, 1929, the son of Henry Columbus Hallmark and Cora Effie Parker Hallmark. Dude worked as a cattle farmer for many years which contributed to his deep fondness for animals and the outdoors. He was also an avid gardener. He was married to Ottie Lee Hallmark for 64 years and was a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church. Dude leaves behind his wife, Ottie; two daughters, Debbie Hallmark of Eggville and Marsha Vinson (Mike) of the Macedonia Community; two grandchildren, Erika Lowery (Ricky) and Ryan Vinson, all of Macedonia; his brother, Carester Hallmark; and a longtime friend, Danny Hurt. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, an infant sister, and special friend, Aubrey Harris. The family will celebrate Dude's life with a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Danny Hurt, Dudley Hallmark, Brad Stanford, Mike Vinson, Ryan Vinson, and Ricky Lowery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dude's Hebron United Methodist Church Family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to WAGS2 Animal Rescue, Post Office Box, 105 Okolona, Miss., 38860. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
