Gary T. Hallmark, 70, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville, AL. He was born in Belmont, MS and was a graduate of Belmont High School. He worked at NASA Contractors in computer and communiciation for twenty-eight years and loved space, NASA, science fiction and fishing. He had taught his two grandsons to love nature. He enjoyed classic rock and ham radio tag WB5UTV. Graveside services will be Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Nail officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of fifty years - Fay Hallmark, Decatur, AL; one daughter - Jennifer Still (Paul) Northport, AL; two grandsons - Connor and Crichton Still; two sisters - Mary Henley (David) and Martha Ann Casmus, all of Belmont, MS; one brother- John Hallmark (Donna) Tupelo, MS; an aunt - Dorothy Taylor, Brandon, MS and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernell Elwood and Elsie Taylor Hallmark and a brother, Keith Hallmark. Pallbearers will be Paul Still, Taylor Hallmark, Robbie Waddle and William Waddle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 516, Belmont, MS 38827 or a charity of your choice.
