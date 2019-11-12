James T. Hallmark, 84, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born March 28, 1935 in Eldridge, AL to William and Bertha Hallmark. He worked for over 25 years for Tupelo Public Works. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Shannon. He enjoyed bible trivia, fishing and spending time with his family. There will be no service. Visitation will be 4 - 6 Wednesday. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Patricia Tubb of Tupelo, Brenda Jones of Shannon and Janice Hardwick (Randy) of Tupelo; one sister, Betty Curtis; three brothers, Junior, Eugene and Jimmy Hallmark; two grandchildren, Josh Tubb (Tiffany) of Saltillo and Kelly Johnson (Morgan) of Shannon; three great-grandchildren, Madden and Connor Tubb and Henley Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 42 years, Margaret Hallmark. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
