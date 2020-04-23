NETTLETON, MS -- Lindsey Nicole Hallmark, 27, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 3pm, Private Graveside Service at Jones Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service (2-3pm) walk thru at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

