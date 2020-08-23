Ricky Lee Hallmark, 58, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence. A native and life-long resident of Saltillo, he was born August 6, 1962 to Elbert Lee and Wanda Lou Swinney Hallmark and was a 1980 graduate of Saltillo High School. He served in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard for several years and had worked as a carpenter and at Super Sagless. Survivors include five children, Timothy Hallmark, Melissa Clayton (David), Alex Jones, Nikki Jones and Nathan Jones; 12 grandchildren, Lexi, Andrew, Noah, Gabi, Ash, Kinsley, Bella, Payton, Raiden, Ragelyn, Jasper and Scarlet; great-granddaughter, Chaeleigh; sister, Candy Jackson; brother, Shane Hallmark (Peggy); and his partner, Dawn Wildmon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Gerry. A visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. A graveside service honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Spring Hill Cemetery with Bro. Walter Prather, Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Dale Raines, Randy Martin, Andrew Hallmark, Noah Clayton, Will Waldo, Jesse Gibson, Payton Vest and Wayne Edwards. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
