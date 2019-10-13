CALHOUN CITY -- Thomas "Tommy" Hallum, 89, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City. Visitation will be on Monday from 12:00pm until service time Burial will follow at Calhoun City Cemetery.

