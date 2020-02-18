BALDWYN -- Luther David Ham, 80, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 20,2020 @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.

