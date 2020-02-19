Luther David Ham,80, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was a maintenance and construction worker and enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family. Funeral services will be Thursday at Waters Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Greg Carpenter officiating. Burial will be in Ingram Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ham; three sons, Daniel Ham (Celena), Greg Carpenter (Frances) and Milton Carpenter (Trish); (12) granddaughters; (2) grandsons; (5) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jesse and Justine Ray Ham; sons, David and T.J. Ham; grandson, Jesse Ham; brother, Billy Ham. His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers. Visitation was Wednesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family@www.watersfuneralservice.com

