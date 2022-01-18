Carolyn Juanita Hamblin, 79, resident of Guntown, departed this life on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at her residence. Services honoring the life of Mrs. Hamblin are private will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Hamblin was born in Shreveport, AL to the late Samuel Wallace Smith and Hazel Smith. She received her education in the Shreveport Public School System and was a valued custodian for Winona School System for most of her life. Mrs. Hamblin was a loving mother and wife who will be remembered for her love of yardsales, music, coffee, and gardening. Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Bullock of Guntown, Carolyn Hannah of Scobey, five brothers, Raymond Hannah of Paris, IL, Thomas Hannah of Greenwood, Gene Hannah of Greenwood, Henry L. Hamblin of Guntown, and Bobby G. Hamblin of Guntown. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Archie Hamblin, two sons, Sammy Hannah, Jackie Hamblin, and one daughter, Shelia Hamblin. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hamblin family at nafuneralandcremations.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.