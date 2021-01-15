Charles Hamblin,78, passed away on January 10, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed fishing, watching television, especially boxing and he loved his dog. He was a mechanic at Windham Ford and he was a Baptist. Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating. He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Mary M. Redden Hamblin of Baldwyn; (3) daughters, Nena Tucker, Leah Ashby and Janice Hamblin all of Arkansas; step-daughter, Margie Lynn Williams of Ripley; son, Charles Hamblin (Christy) of Pontotoc; step-sons, Danny C. Sanders of Baldwyn, David Sanders of Saltillo and Jamie Williams of Baldwyn; brother, J. W. Hamblin of Jericho; (3) grandchildren, Olivia Hamblin, Sadie Mae Hamblin and Cayley West; (2) great-great-grandchildren, Emilee Gabrielle Tucker and Hendrix Tucker; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Effie Samples Hamblin; grandchild, Curtiss Tucker; sister, Virginia Herring; brothers, W. O. Hamblin, Robert Hamblin and Tince Hamblin. Visitation was Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
