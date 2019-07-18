Christopher Michael Hamblin, 28, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Gonzales, LA. He was born January 13, 1991, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS to Donna Hamblin Woods. Services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Marty Browning will officiate. Burial will be in the Cairo Cemetery. Survivors-three children-Bryce, Kendyl and Emma Hamblin; the mother of his children-Haley Boles Hamblin all of Florence, MS; mother-Donna Hamblin Woods of Pontotoc; brother-Kenny Hall of Okolona, MS; grandparents-Nancy Hamblin of Ecru, MS and Brenda Betts (Steve) of New Albany, MS; great uncle (brother by adoption) Jimmy Hamblin (Rose) of Ecru, MS; two aunts-Pam Robertson (David) of Ecru, MS and Vicky Barnes (Glenn) of Nettleton, MS; several cousins and friends. Preceded in death by: grandfather (brother by adoption)-Kenneth Hamblin of Ecru, MS; great-grandparents-Charles and Lorisce Hamblin of Ecru, MS who adopted him as a young child. Pallbearers-David Robertson, Kyle Robertson, Glenn Barnes, Wayne Hamblin, Harlan Hamblin and Brad Hamblin. visitation: 11:00am - 2:00pm Saturday, July 20, 2019
