Henry Archie "Smiley" Hamblin, 78, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. He enjoyed fishing, picking up cans, mowing yards and spending time with his family. He was a farmer, veteran of the MS Army National Guard and a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Chase Thrasher officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Hamblin, ex-wives, Peggy Lynn Hamblin and Betty Jean Smith; sons, Henry Lynn Hamblin and Bobby Hamblin; step-sons, Sammy Hannah, Raymond Hannah, Thomas Hannah; step-daughters, Carolyn Hannah, and Gene Hannah; step-son-in-law, Roy Miller; (12) grandchildren; (4) great-grandchildren; host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jackie Wayne Hamblin; parents, Eckford and Nora Lee Speck Hamblin; step-daughter, Sheila Hamblin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
