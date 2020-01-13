James Wilson Hamblin went to be with his Lord on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. His life was one of love and devotion. He was faithfully married to his wife, Ruby D. Hamblin for 69 years and the father of three children, the late Tammy Wise (Barry) of Ecru, MS; Linda Rhea (Lauren) of Columbus, MS; and Timothy Hamblin (Ashlea) of Leeds, AL. He was the grandfather of six grandchildren, Ian Halbert, Ethan Halbert, Caleigh Coleman, Seth Hamblin, Caleb Hamblin, and Lily Jayne Hamblin. James was born March 15, 1929 to Silas and Lilly Wallis Hamblin of Baldwyn, MS. The youngest of four brothers (Travis, Harley, & Kifton), James grew up working and living on the farm on which he was born. James married Ruby D. Robbins in the parsonage of Baldwyn's First Methodist Church on August 19, 1950 and soon moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin to work for Nash Motors (which became American Motors) until his retirement in 1985. James served his country in the Korean War as an artillery NCO. After his retirement, James returned to the farm where he was raised. Despite being raised in Lebanon Methodist Church, he brought his family to Fellowship Baptist Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin and joined Jericho Baptist Church after his return to Mississippi. Visitation will be at the McMillan Funeral Home, 702 W College Street, in Booneville, MS on Thursday, January 16 from 10 - noon, followed by a Celebration of Life service from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Lebanon Methodist cemetery where his ancestors are laid to rest. James' son, Timothy Hamblin, will officiate the service. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
