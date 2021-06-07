Jo Mae Hamblin

Jo Mae Hamblin, 90, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home. She was born June 16, 1930, in Nettleton to Joseph and Alba Mae Cain. She graduated from Nettleton High School and worked in the banking industry for over 50 years. She was a longtime resident of Verona and was a member of First Baptist Church, Verona where she faithfully played the organ for 38 years. She was a current member of First Baptist Church, Saltillo. She enjoyed knitting, cross stitching, watching tennis, working crossword puzzles and eating breakfast and drinking coffee with her friends. She loved bragging about her grandchildren and great-grandchild and she loved people. Services will be 1 PM Tuesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Wood (Greg) of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Maggie Kimbrough (Bryson), Emily Wood, John Gregory Wood and Luke Hamblin Wood; one great-grandchild, Cain Anderson Kimbrough. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Hamblin, Sr.; her son, Paul (Eddie) Hamblin, Jr.; two sisters, Mable Armstrong and Sophie Bailey; one brother, Thomas Wiygul Cain. Pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation will be 11 - 1 Tuesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.

