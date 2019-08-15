Jack Hamblin, Jr. went to his Heavenly home surrounded by loved ones on August 13, 2019, at the NEMCC Hospice. He had waited over a year to be reunited with his wife of 72 years, Erma Jean, and his family rejoices for this reunion. Jack was born on May 22, 1924, to Jack and Gladys (Gardner) Hamblin. During his ninety-five years on this Earth, Jack carried many names: Jack, Junior, Brother, Jack Hamblin Private First Class, Erma Jean's Husband, Daddy, Uncle Jack, friend and even "Gum Man" because he always had a piece of Double Mint gum from the pack he kept in his pocket ready to give to anyone who asked. To his grandchildren and great- grands, he was simply known as Jack (or "Big Jack" once his namesake Jack Morris finally came along), the name he chose to be called because he said he would call them by their given names and they should do the same. Jack graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1942. With WWII raging, Jack signed up to serve his country and was trained to be a medic in the U.S. Navy. During his service, Jack witnessed the "waters turn to red" at Normandy during D-Day. On June 19th 1944, Jack's ship, LST-523, hit a mine, was split in half and sank in the English Channel-only 28 of more than the hundred sailors aboard survived. By God's grace, he was able to save several men from a different fate aboard a sinking ship in the cold, choppy English Channel. Once the war ended, Jack returned home, married Erma Jean Rutherford-the love of his life, and embarked on his life-long career as owner of the Sinclair and Texaco service stations. He believed ALL men should be judged by the creed of their character and by the kindness they showed to others. He instilled this in the family that he and Erma built as the most important virtue. Jack loved the LORD, his family, his country & community, and his death has left a major void for all those who loved him so. As his cousin, author Robert Hamblin, put it, "a mighty tree has fallen, leaving a huge whole in the earth." In addition, Jack was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Baldwyn. Jack is survived by (2) daughters, Becky DeVaughn and Christi Webb (Kenneth) all of Baldwyn; Grandchildren, Molly Goodson (Cole), Laura Goodson (Cory), Katie Anderson (Ben), Jake Devaughn, Angie Morris (Jesse), Ken Webb Jr, Tommy Webb and Burton Webb; (13) Great-grandchildren, Claire Goodson, Hallie Goodson, Emma Kate Goodson, Stella Goodson, Addie Anderson, Ava Anderson, Lucy Anderson, Mason Morris, Sadie Morris, Jack Morris, Kane Morris, Will Webb and Carmen Antillon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Erma Jean; his parents, Jack and Gladys Hamblin; (2) brothers, Paul and Bobby Hamblin; nephew Eddie Hamblin; son-in-law Buddy DeVaughn and numerous sister and brother-in-law's whom he loved dearly. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Jerry Cunningham, Mike Cunningham, Bill Hamblin, Jr., Wes Asters, Greg Wood, Dan Gardner, Sam Richey, Robert Coggins, Gary Potts, Rusty Rutherford, Benny Lytal, and special family friends Billy and Jeff Roberson. Honorary pallbearers will be his great-nephews. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday from 1:00 P.M. until service time at 5:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to The Family Resource Center Bed Ministry @frcnms.org/bedsforkids, a non-profit agency that provides beds for children and families in need. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.