BALDWYN -- Jack Hamblin JR., 95, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 @ 5:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday noon until 5:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.

