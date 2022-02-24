Rickey R. Hamblin, Jr, 43, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Winona Manor in Winona, MS. He was born December 26, 1978 in New Albany to Rickey Hamblin and the late Monica VanLandingham Hamblin. He enjoyed drawing, playing video games and fishing. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. He is survived by his father, Rickey Hamblin; his sister, Jessica Hamblin Simpson (Matt); his grandmother, Janie Hall Hamblin; two nieces, Sarah Lynn Simpson and MacKenzie Denise Simpson; one nephew, John Taylor Simpson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Monica Lynn VanLandingham Hamblin; his paternal grandfather, Raymond Edward "Bud" Hamblin and his maternal grandparents, Wayne T. and Bobbie Albin VanLandingham. A memorial service will be held at Wallerville Baptist Church on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10:00am. All are welcome to join us there. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
