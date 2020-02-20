Junior Hamblin, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 20,2020 at NMMC Hospice Unit. He was the son of W. O. and Effie samples Hamblin. For many years be bought and sold used cars. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with his nephews, Bro. Johnny Hamblin and Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Lola Hamblin; two daughters, Annie Bryson (Don) and Sheryl Renfro (Bo); four step-daughters, Linda Bennett, Dorothy McComas, Tammy Paul and Debbie Hamblin; three grandchildren, Derek Bryson, Austin Hamblin and Bradley Hamblin; one great-grandson, Gunner Bryson; two brothers, J.W. Hamblin and Charlie Hamblin; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
