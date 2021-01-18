Lillian Hamblin, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the NMMC. She loved animals, cooking and she was a homemaker. Burial was in Lebanon Cemetery on January 18, 2021. Waters Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one sister, Ruth Glickfield of Indiana; (4) children, Steve Hurst of Booneville, MS, Cindy (Bob) Zachary of Knoxville, TN, Mark (Mollie) Hamblin of Baldwyn, Clay (Cindy) Hamblin of Marietta, GA; (4) grandchildren, Stephanie Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, Erin Zachary of Chicago, IL, Todd Zachary of Knoxville, TN, and Celeste Hamblin of Marietta, GA; (3) Great-grandchildren, William Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, Nicholas Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, and Conner Zachary of Knoxville, TN ; host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Travis Hamblin. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

