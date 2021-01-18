Lillian Hamblin, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the NMMC. She loved animals, cooking and she was a homemaker. Burial was in Lebanon Cemetery on Monday, January 18, 2021. Waters Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one sister, Ruth Glickfield of Indiana; (4) children, Steve Hurst of Booneville, MS, Cindy (Bob) Zachary of Knoxville, TN, Mark (Mollie) Hamblin of Baldwyn, Clay (Cindy) Hamblin of Marietta, GA; (4) grandchildren, Stephanie Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, Erin Zachary of Chicago, IL, Todd Zachary of Knoxville, TN, and Celeste Hamblin of Marietta, GA; (3) Great-grandchildren, William Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, Nicholas Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, and Conner Zachary of Knoxville, TN ; host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Travis Hamblin. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.