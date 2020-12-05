Lola Wayne Paul Hamblin, 79, passed away on Friday, December 04, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. She was born on January 26, 1941, to Mitchell and Mildred Brock. She loved her family and cherished spending time with them She retired from the garment industry. She was a member of Ingram Baptist Church and she dearly loved her church and church families. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p. m. Monday, December 07, 2020 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Smart officiating. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Baldwyn, Ms. She is survived by one brother, Charles Brock (Ellie Mae) of Byhalia, MS; four daughters, Linda Reed of Byhalia, MS, Dorothy McComas (Jonathan) of Panama City, FLA, Tammy Paul of New Site, MS and Debbie Frederiksen (Bubby) of New Albany, MS; two step-daughters, Annie Bryson (Don) of Baldwyn, MS and Sheryl Renfro (Bo ) of Dennis, MS; (13) grandchildren; (8) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobby Paul; second husband, Junior Hamblin who passed away February 2020; her parents and one brother. Pallbearers will be Craig Reed, Derek Bryson, Don Bryson, Austin Hamblin and Bo Renfro. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson Bradley Hamblin and great- grandson, Gunner Bryson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Waters Funeral Home on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
