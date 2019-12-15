Mildred Hamblin 90, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She had a servants heart and was glad to help her friends and neighbors with housekeeping, trips to the doctor or anything they needed. She loved her family especially her husband and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Marvin Robbins and her sons, Bro. Donny Hamblin and Bro. Johnny Hamblin officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, John Wesley Hamblin; sons, Donny Hamblin (Patricia) and Johnny Hamblin (Judy); sisters, Sybil Jones, Helen Potts and Jean Adair; (5) grandchildren; (12) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Fannie Mable Brown Garrett; grandson, Greg Hamblin; sister, Avonell Hankins; brothers, Euel Bryant and Melvin "Bud" Garrett. Pallbearers will be Caleb Duffie, Rance Clayton, Bradley Williams, Marty Hamblin, Zachary Hamblin and Colby Hamblin. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
58°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 15, 2019 @ 7:14 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.