Monica Lynn VanLandingham Hamblin, 61, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 22, 1960 in Jackson, MS to Wayne T. VanLandingham and Bobbie E. Albin VanLandingham. She was a receptionist and secretary for North MS Medical Center Radiology Department. She enjoyed crafting, making flower arrangements and reading; but what she loved the most was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Graveside services will be at 1:00p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Rickey Hamblin; a son, Rickey R. Hamblin, Jr; a daughter, Jessica T. Simpson (Matthew); three sisters, Diann V. Brown, Debbie V. Presley (Andy), and Allison VanLandingham; a brother, Wayne A. "Benjy" VanLandingham (Margaret); and three grandchildren, Sarah, Mackenzie, and John Taylor Simpson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Bill Brown. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

