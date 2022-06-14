Billy Wicks Hamblin, Sr. passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. He lived a full life of 85 years. Billy was born November 17, 1936, in Lee County to Jack and Gladys Gardner Hamblin. Billy grew up in Baldwyn and graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1955. He attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College, where he met the love of his life of 63 years, Janice Floyd Hamblin. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his honorable discharge from service, he relocated back to North Mississippi. He married his college sweetheart and began his working career in the Plumbing Supply and Distribution Industry. Billy's career began with an eight-year tenure with Paine Supply, followed by an additional 16 years at Southern Pipe & Supply. In May 1983, he began a successful 28-year entrepreneurial venture as a principal of HH Plumbco, DBA Plumbco, Inc. Faith and family were Billy's priorities in life. Billy was a man of character and integrity with a gentle spirit. He humbly served as a Deacon at Harrisburg Baptist Church and graciously served with Janice in the church nursery for 25 years. He loved and encouraged the family gatherings. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Billy leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Janice Hamblin; two children, Billy Hamblin Jr., wife Dana, and Alicia Asters, husband Wes, all of Tupelo; four grandchildren will dearly miss their Granddaddy, Carter Hamblin and Emory Hamblin, both of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ethan Asters, wife Hannah of Birmingham, Alabama, and Lydia Asters of Tupelo; his great-granddaughter, Evie James Asters (daughter of Ethan and Hannah Asters) and a host of nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Jack, Paul, and his twin, Bobby; and a sister Geraldine Cunningham. The celebration of life service honoring Billy's memory will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Chuck Hampton and Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. A private family graveside service will follow in Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Carter Hamblin, Ethan Asters, Jake DeVaughn, Mike Cunningham, David Malone, and Barrett Lovern. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wes Asters, John Muse, Fred Muse, Max Muse, Leon Malone, Smokey Young, Billy Haygood, and Ricky Jackson. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.