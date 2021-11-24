Jessie Mae Hamby, 85, resident of Tippah County and former resident of Cherokee County, AL, passed away peacefully Monday, November 22, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth following an brief illness. A Private Service honoring the life of Ms. Hamby will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. A Christian, Ms. Hamby was born July 16, 1936 in East Helena, Montana to the late Peter and Mary Ward Petek II. She was a graduate of the East Helena Public School System and was a Truck Driver for most of her life. An avid seamstress, Ms. Hamby was blessed with a large family. Watching her favorite Nascar Driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Alabama Football were just a few of the pastimes she will be remembered for. Memories will continued to be shared by one daughter, Candy Fitch of Nesbit, one son, Ralph Miles (Thelma) of Kearns UT, one sister Sharon Davis of Roy, MT, one brother, Peter Petek III of East Helena, MT, eight grandchildren, Justin Lee Rider, Mindy Mae and Monty Miles, Casey and Lyle Poole, RyAnn Lisa Martinez, JayCee Nelson, and Amie Johnson, six great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren She is also preceded in death by one son Kenneth Myles, four sisters, Freda Estes, Pearl Griffiths, Maxine Mathies and Irene Murqel and three brothers, Fred Petek, David Petek and Laverne Petek. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hamby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
