Ann Gertrude Gregory Hamilton, at age 86, departed this life for her life in Glory on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Tupelo Health and Rehabilitation where she had resided the last 4 years. Born in Tupelo on May 23, l934 to the late Robert Gregory and Laudis Holland Gregory, she spent her growing up years in Verona. Ann attended the Verona Schools and graduated from Tupelo High School in l952. She first married Cecil Ray Riley, who was father of their two daughters. He died on Feb. 16, l960. On Christmas day l964, she was wedded to Raymond Nathaniel Hamilton. They shared 49 wonderful years together until his death on March 12, 2013. Ray and Ann were in partnership as proprietors of Knight Brothers Furniture for many years. They were longtime active members of Calvary Baptist Church. Ann had a quiet, dignified countenance about her, was devoted to her family especially her daughters and sisters whom she was very close. A creative decorator and cook, Ann possessed a great love for music, enjoyed reading, was an expert seamstress, an animal lover and a delightful soul to be around. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Jimmy Weeks and Steve Holland speaking. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Ann is survived by her daughters, Cathy Riley of Richmond and Jean Claire Riley Vinson and husband, Harold of Banner; two sisters, Dorothy Kay Vaughan and her husband, Brooks of Shannon and Toy Lane Weeks and her husband, Dr. Cecil Weeks of the Auburn Community; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Cecil Riley and Ray Hamilton and a sister, Bobbie Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, Jon, Joe and Jimmy Weeks, Chip and Greg Vaughan and her son in law, Harold. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803 or Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
