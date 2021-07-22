Edward Brewer Hamilton, 79, passed away July 21, 2021 at Sunshine Heath Care in Pontotoc, MS. He was a devoted family man and spent most of his life as a self employed business man who worked sun up to sun down to provide for his family. He enjoyed taking part and even sometimes coaching his children and grand children's sporting events. He was a former deacon at Hollywood Baptist Church in Sledge MS and loved to visit with all of his family and friends from the Delta. His devotion and love for his family, friends, and even his pets will live in the hearts of each and everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his daughter, Sherry Hamilton(Tommy); 7 grandchildren, Brandon Thacker(Elise), Diane Seigler(Rocky), Cindy Linenthal(Aaron), Daniel Thacker(Haley), Angela McLaughlin(Greg), Kyle Parrish(Mia), and Caitlin Yates(Sam); and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Cook Hamilton; parents, Earl and Mabel Hamilton; and daughter, Tina Parrish Hamilton. Service will be Saturday, Jul y 24, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Jason Watts officiating, Burial will follow in Turnpike Cemetery, Thaxton, MS. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Greg McLaughlin, Brandon Thacker, Daniel Thacker, Kyle Parrish, and Sam Yates. Honorary Pallbearers: Caden Thacker and Walker McLaughlin. Visitation will be Saturday, July 24th 12PM until service time at the funeral home.
