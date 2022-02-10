Mary Helen Sellers Hamilton, 85, met her Creator from her longtime Okolona residence on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 after a brief illness. Born May 3, 1936 in Smith County, Ms. to the late Elzie Sellers and Mittie Amason Sellers, Helen grew up there and graduated from Mize High School. She married Gus Hamilton on Dec. 20, 1958 and they made their home in Okolona thereafter. Helen spent her working life as a seamstress in area furniture manufacturing facilities before becoming a full time house wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family was her life-she loved her husband as a faithful wife and all her children and their families with all her heart and soul helping raise all of them and encouraging them till her death. A selfless soul, she loved the Lord and followed his word and followed the Golden Rule of "doing unto others as you would have done unto you." A wonderful cook, her meals were legendary, her family and friend gatherings something to witness and Mama Helen could even made a good meal out of beaver!! Helen has now realized the promises of her faith and will spend eternity with her Lord and Savior and all her sweet family who has gone before. A service celebrating her life will be held tomorrow at 3 PM Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Brian Thrasher of Shiloh Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time on Sat. only at Holland, Okolona Chapel which is honored to be serving their friends. Helen is survived by her loved and devoted husband of 63 years, Gus Hamilton; a daughter Rebecca Henry (James); two sons, Bates Hamilton (Susan) and Donald Hamilton (Mary) all of Okolona; her grandchildren, Renea Hinton (Bobby Ray) of Randolph, Shane Henry (Hannah) of Shannon, Donald Hamilton (Thea) of Okolona, Derek Hamilton (Brandy) of Pontotoc, Justin Henry of Houlka, Cody Hamilton (Lacey) of Pontotoc, Danielle Hamilton (Dee) of Fulton, Andrew McDonald (Ashley) of Okolona and Joey Wilson of Algoma; 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Mittie Sellers; her sons, William Hamilton and Ronald Hamilton; 3 sisters and a brother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1089 CR 413, Houlka, MS. 38851. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
