DERMA -- Odeen Hamilton Hitt, 89, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2pm at New Providence Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 noon until service time at the church. Burial will follow at New Providence Cemetery.

