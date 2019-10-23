HOULKA -- Janice Marie Hamilton, 60, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Fri, October 25, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Second Baptist M.B. Church.

