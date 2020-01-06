VARDAMAN -- Jimmy Rex Hamilton, 67, passed away Sunday, January 05, 2020, at his home in Vardaman. Services will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00pm at New Providence Baptist Church in Derma. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00pm until service time at the church. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Providence Cemetery.

