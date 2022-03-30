Gorman "G.P." Paul Hamilton, Jr. passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS on March 27, 2022 at the age of 80. He was born October 2, 1941 to Gorman Paul Hamilton, Sr. and Mona Faye Bullock Hamilton in Ripley, MS. He was a retired Truck Driver for Dees Oil, attended Jacobs Chapel Church and was a 32nd Degree Master Mason. Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the service at 2:00 PM at the Springdale Baptist Church. Committal will be at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. G.P. is survived by one son: Monty Hamilton (Susan) of Fernandina Beach, FL; two daughters: Kim Leatherwood (T.R.) of Blue Mountain, MS, Nicole Ketchum (Rusty) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; three brothers: Donnie Hamilton of Memphis, TN, Ricky Hamilton (Cindy) of Southaven, MS, Randy Hamilton (Marie) of Ripley, MS; two sisters: Johnnye Kay McCafferty (Terry) of Ripley, MS, Lisa Hurt of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Charlie, Sam & Ben Hamilton, Logan Leatherwood, Cameron, Cassidy Ketchum. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years: Dixie Ann Wommack Hamilton; his parents; one brother: Benny Hamilton; one sister: Brenda Wilbanks. Officiating will be: Bro. Randy Hamilton. Pallbearers will be: Sam Hamilton, Logan Leatherwood, T. R. Leatherwood, Robert Bryant, Jim Miller, Rusty Ketchum. Honorary Pallbearers are: Charlie Hamilton, Ben Hamilton. Memorials can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by: Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.