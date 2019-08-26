WEST POINT, MS -- Kissy Hamilton, 42, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

