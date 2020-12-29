Lorene Hamilton , 77, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Services will be on Graveside Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday December 31, 2020 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with all safety policies implemented. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell, MS..

