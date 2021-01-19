Mildred Louise Hamilton, 79, passed away January 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. She was a retired LPN. She was a stay at home mom, former owner of a daycare, loved cooking and gardening. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, taking pictures at all family events, loved sewing and spending time with her family and church family and going to gospel singings. She was well known for sending greeting cards for all special occasions. She was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Services will be at 2pm Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Bro. Jason Watts will officiate. Burial will be in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband-Brewer Hamilton; daughter-Sherry Hattaway (Tommy); 4 granddaughters-Angela McLaughlin (Greg), Caitlin Hattaway, Diane Seigler (Rocky), Cindy Linenthal (Aaron); 3 grandsons-Kyle Parrish (Mia) , Daniel Thacker (Haley) and Brandon Thacker (Elise); 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by-daughter-Tina Marie Parrish; mother and father-Alba and Ruth Cook (of Sledge, MS); and sister-Ollie Coleman. Pallbearers-Greg McLaughlin, Daniel Thacker, Brandon Thacker, Sam Yates, Tommy Hattaway and Kyle Parrish. visitation: 12-2pm Thursday, January 21, 2021 all at Horton Memorial Baptist Church.
