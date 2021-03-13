The family of Dr. Robert L Hamilton, Sr., announces with great sorrow his sudden passing at eighty-four years of age. Dr. Robert L. Hamilton, Sr., Pastor of the Golden Gate Cathedral C.O.G.I.C. and Superintendent of the Glorious Gate District, transitioned from this earth to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was a devoted Pastor, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He departed this life doing what he loved the most, teaching and preaching the Word of God. Supt. Hamilton was born Friday, July 10, 1936 in Waterford, MS to the late Jacob and Susie Hamilton. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Betty J. Hamilton, two daughters; Cathy D. Hamilton-Coleman and Pamela R. Hamilton-Castaneda, two sons; Robert L Hamilton, Jr. and Norman F. Hamilton, Sr. Two daughters Robin L. Reynolds and Regina M. Coleman, preceded him in death. A public Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, with a Viewing from 2-4 p.m. at Golden Gate Cathedral C.O.G.I.C. located at 315 Golden Gate Ave., New Albany, MS 38652. The Tennessee Jurisdictional Headquarters Service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. with a Viewing from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C. located at 229 S. Danny Thomas Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126. The burial will take place Saturday, March 20, at Memorial Park South Woods, located on 5485 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, MS is in charge of arrangements. For further information and to offer condolences please visit serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.