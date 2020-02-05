Sylvia O. Hamilton, 89, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Tishomingo Manor, Iuka, MS. She was born in Tishomingo County, MS and worked as a secretary for Case Power & Equipment. She was a member of Gardendale First Baptist Church, Gardendale, AL. Services will be Friday, February 7, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Donney Holley and Bro. Matthew Fancher officiating. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are three sisters - Dorothy Holley, Gardendale, AL, Shirley Goddard, Belmont, MS and Barbara Farrow, Franklin, TN; two step-sisters; one step-brother; one niece and eight nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruth Hamilton and her step-mother, Lois Hamilton. Pallbearers will be David Goddard, Larry Goddard, Terry Goddard, Scott Farrow, Barry Farrow, Todd Farrow and Ronald Holley. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 11-12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
