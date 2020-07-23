Wanda Carol Hamilton was born on October 11, 1960 to the union of Elaine and O.B. Hamilton, Jr. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the fifth child out of six children. Wanda was a loving single mother to daughter Jennifer (Brandon) Ryan. She was a doting mother who always did her best to nurture and guide. She insisted on private schools and music lessons for her only child. Wanda attended both Alverno and Lakeland College, obtaining a degree in accounting. She held various positions in the non-profit sector, banking industry, and Milwaukee Public School System over the years. In her spare time, she loved watching old westerns such as Bonanza and Gunsmoke. She had an affinity for word games, puzzles, and debates. Wanda was fashionable and would often shop and decorate. Wanda was a deeply spiritual person and when her mother departed this life in 2014, Wanda relocated from Milwaukee to Houlka, Mississippi to take care of her aging father, O.B. She regularly visited various churches in the area. Wanda leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Ryan of Milwaukee, WI; sisters, Phyllis G. Hamilton of Houlka, MS and Felicia (Darren) House of Milwaukee, WI; beloved nephews, Desmond Hamilton-Mosley of Houlka, MS and Jaylen House of Milwaukee, WI; nieces, Tenia Taylor of Milwaukee, WI and Jessica Hamilton of Ohio; aunts, Mildred Hobson of Houlka, MS, Patsy (David) Jones, and Ruby Hamilton of Milwaukee, WI; uncle, Jerome (Doris) Love of Houlka, MS; long time best friend, Angela Ewing of Milwaukee, WI; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elaine and O.B. Hamilton, Jr.; sister, Janice Hamilton; and brothers, Earl Hamilton and Jerry Hamilton. A memorial to celebrate her life was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Milwaukee, WI. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
